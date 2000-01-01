"I took a new sales job in March 2020 and it was extremely challenging with COVID but, I had also not worked in a pure sales role in over a decade. I googled "How to Make a Cold Call" and watched some of your YouTube videos (being

from Boston, I appreciated your style).

From there, I started listening to your PodCasts and showing up to your webinars. I worked up the courage to focus on cold calling and sending video messages. After a few months, I was starting to book meetings and made sure to secure the next step. Those meetings started to turn into deals and I am happy to say I have been able to hit every sales goal.

I did not think I would make it too long in my job those first few weeks and now I am a top performer. I cannot thank you enough for the content that you have put out and will be forever grateful."